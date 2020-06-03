Raymond EDWARDS

Guest Book
  • "our thoughts are with the Edwards family we have many happy..."
  • "Sorry to hear of rays. Passing. We had a lot of time..."
    - Laurence Mahony
  • "My sincere condolences to the Edwards family. I will always..."
    - Steve Jenkins
  • "Fond memories of Ray and Rauna and sending our sincere..."
    - Alan & Jean Hughes
  • "Thank you for the music Ray. You entertained at Brydon..."
    - Jennifer Greenhill
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Church
Hawera
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Oeo Pã urupã (cemetery)
Death Notice

EDWARDS,
Raymond William:
Karoro Moetahuna (Ngãruahine, Tãngahoe, Te Arawa, Samoa) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 2 June 2020 to join his tüpuna, the angels and saints, aged 84 years. Loving son of Ahipene William (Bill) Edwards and Margaret (Margie) (nee Boyer). Younger brother of Ainsley and loving cousin to Bill (Piwi) Hirama and all his cousins. Brother-in-law to the Harrison whãnau. Dearly loved husband of the late Rauna (nee Harrison). Loved father and father-in-law of Greg (Pihama) and Carol, the late William John, Ana and Brian, the late Simon and Maria, Maakere (Margaret), Patina, Will and Mihi, Hinerangi (Rachael) and Kiwa. Loved Koko of his 18 mokopuna and 3 mokopuna tuarua. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Hawera, this morning at 10.00am, Wednesday 3 June 2020, after which Ray will be taken to his beloved Oeo Pã for his tangihanga. A final Requiem Mass will be held at 10.00am on Friday 5 June 2020, followed by interment at the Oeo Pã urupã (cemetery). The service at Oeo will be live-streamed. Details will be posted to the Raymond William Edwards – Karoro Moetahuna facebook group.
Kua ea o mahi naianei,
kia au tõ moe, Pãpã.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 3, 2020
