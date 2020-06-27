Acknowledgement

EDWARDS, Raymond William

(Karoro Moetahuna):He tangi, he mihi ka raunatia t

ttou tupuna mounga, a Taranaki.

With love and appreciation, we thank you, whnau, friends and neighbours, for helping us celebrate and farewell our beloved pp and koko.

We are humbled by the expressions of aroha for Dad, and gratefully acknowledge those who attended the requiem mass at St Josephs, Hwera, and the tangi and mass at Oeo P, amidst the Covid-19 restrictions and many bereavements of recent weeks. The cards, calls, messages, flowers, kai and other whakaaro aroha were received with much gratitude and love. To our iwi around the mounga who have been part of Dad's life and supported us before and during the tangi, tn koutou katoa.

To the Access Healthcare and iwi health workers, wellness practitioners and healers, and the staff of Hwera and Taranaki Base hospitals, we offer our heartfelt gratitude. To Kelly Judkins and the team of Hardings Funeral Services, thank you, e hoa m. Thank you also, Frs Craig, Joseph and Tom, for celebrating Mass, and ongoing support for Dad. To our Hoani Papita whnau, and St Joseph's Parish, both communities a constant for Pp, tn hoki koutou.

Finally, to the ringawera and paepae, and the whnau whnui of Oeo P who worked together to manaaki manuhiri under Level 2 restrictions and strengthen us in our time of need - he mihi, he whakawhetai ki a koutou katoa.

As many contact details are unknown, please accept this message as a personal thanks, with our aroha.

Kua tau, kua rarau atu r a Karoro kia au tna moe ki thuna, ki tn Hawaiiki. Pai mrire ki a ttou.



