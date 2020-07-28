GARDNER,
Raymond Harold:
17 February 1937 -
25 July 2020
Ray passed away peacefully on 25th July following illness bravely fought and with dignity. Loved husband of Shona for 53 years, loved father of KerryAnn, special Granddad of Campbell and Mackenzie Rose, younger brother of Ken, much loved brother-in-law and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A friend of and to many. Much respected globally in the field of exploration for gas and oil both marine and land commencing at Kapuni #1 Taranaki spanning some 40 years. Honorary member of Otahuhu Rotary. A service for Ray will held at Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 510 Riddell Road, Glendowie, Auckland, at 1.30pm on Wednesday 29 July. At a date to be announced, a memorial for Ray will take place in his beloved Kaponga Taranaki. In lieu of cut flowers, a flower from your garden would be appreciated. Communications can be made to
[email protected] or PO Box 25576, St Heliers, Auckland.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 28, 2020