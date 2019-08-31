Raymond HANCOCK

Guest Book
  • "To all of Doug family. My sincere condolences to you all ...."
    - Cathy Cleary
Service Information
A Simple Cremation
233 Carrington Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-023-6236
Death Notice

HANCOCK,
Raymond Douglas (Doug):

Passed away peacefully with a smile on his face, on 27th August 2019, aged 84. Loving husband to Dorothy Rae Hancock, father of loving sons Paul, Blair, and Jarrod, grandfather of Michael, Malakai, Mathew, and David, and Great-grandad of Keaton. Loved by his daughter-in-laws Philippa, and Kim, and granddaughter-in-law Emma, partner of Jarrod Lucille. We would like to invite family and friends to celebrate the life of Doug at Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, at 11.00am, on Saturday 14th September 2019.
Don't be late, Dad won't be.
a simple cremation

Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.