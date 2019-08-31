HANCOCK,
Raymond Douglas (Doug):
Passed away peacefully with a smile on his face, on 27th August 2019, aged 84. Loving husband to Dorothy Rae Hancock, father of loving sons Paul, Blair, and Jarrod, grandfather of Michael, Malakai, Mathew, and David, and Great-grandad of Keaton. Loved by his daughter-in-laws Philippa, and Kim, and granddaughter-in-law Emma, partner of Jarrod Lucille. We would like to invite family and friends to celebrate the life of Doug at Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, at 11.00am, on Saturday 14th September 2019.
Don't be late, Dad won't be.
a simple cremation
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019