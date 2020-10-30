HENRY, Raymond William:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Wednesday, 28 October 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved husband of the late Bingi. Much loved dad of Willie & Janette, Mark (Harry) & Pauline, and Ross & Rowena. Grandad to Chantel, Keith & DJ, Wayne & Leah, Rueben (deceased), Issachar, and Great-Grandad to Mason (deceased), and Toby. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at the Inglewood Club, 35 Moa Street, Inglewood, on Monday 2 November 2020, at 11.00am, followed by his burial at Inglewood Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020