  • "Thinking of all the family at this time Until we all meet..."
  • "We are saddened to hear of Ray's passing - Thinking of you..."
    - Sharon Parker
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Fond memories of Ray..."
    - Eleanor Arbuckle
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Inglewood Club
35 Moa Street,
Inglewood
HENRY, Raymond William:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Wednesday, 28 October 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved husband of the late Bingi. Much loved dad of Willie & Janette, Mark (Harry) & Pauline, and Ross & Rowena. Grandad to Chantel, Keith & DJ, Wayne & Leah, Rueben (deceased), Issachar, and Great-Grandad to Mason (deceased), and Toby. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at the Inglewood Club, 35 Moa Street, Inglewood, on Monday 2 November 2020, at 11.00am, followed by his burial at Inglewood Cemetery.

