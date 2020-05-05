JOYCE,

Raymond Owen (Ray):

Passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on 2 May 2020, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Loved mega by wife, soulmate and best friend Jan. Treasured Dad of Shay, Amanda, and Renee. Adored Koro of Jaron. Much loved son of Mick and Heather and son-in-law of Paul and Pam. Beloved brother, uncle, and friend to many more. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Taranaki Hospice. Messages to Ray's family can be sent to 120 Glenpark Ave, New Plymouth.



