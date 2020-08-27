LUKE,
Raymond Anthony (Hakish):
Passed suddenly at New Plymouth Hospital on August 23rd 2020, aged 72. Dearly loved by many, an avid Horse man, and a regular at the TAB. Beloved father of Irirangi and Kelly, and proud koro of Vaughan Tihore, Bailey Taitapanui, and Storm Fallowfield. A service will be held at Hawera Community Centre, Albion Street, on Friday 28th August at 11.00am, followed by private interment at the crematorium on Friday 28th August. All welcome to partake in light refreshment at Uncle Paddy's, 21 Galt street, Hawera, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020