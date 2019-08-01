MASON, Raymond Francis
("Captain"):
Peacefully at Heatherlea Rest Home on Wednesday 31 July 2019, aged 84. Dear friend of Mike and Dianne Meagher. Special thanks to the staff at Heatherlea for their wonderful care of Ray over the past 9 years. Family, friends and old drinking buddies of Ray are invited to "pull up a stool" at a service to remember his life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 5 August 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019