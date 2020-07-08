TAYLOR,
Raymond George (Ray):
(Previously from Alton).
Peacefully at Broadview Rest Home, on July 7, 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Margaret for 53 years. Loved and treasured Dad and father-in-law of Catherine and Graeme (Mertz), Ruth, Jo and Todd, and Steph and Aaron. Special Grandad to Josh, Kaitlyn, Rhea, Sofia, and Luca. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ray's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday, July 10, at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 8 to July 9, 2020