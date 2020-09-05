KENYON,

Rebecca May (May):

Ann, Val, Alan and John and families would sincerely like to thank the many people who have sent cards, flowers, baking and for the love and support shown through the passing of our dearly loved Mother, Nan, and grandnan. A big thanks for all those many people who attended Mum's funeral, a fitting tribute to Mum and the many people whose lives she touched. Thanks to Barbara Hooper who officiated and to Abraham's Funeral Home for their guidance and comfort at this time. A special thank you for the staff in ED at Taranaki Base Hospital, and also for the staff in Ward 4. To everyone at Jean Sandel a huge thank you for their kindness and support. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



