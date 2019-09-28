BALL, Reece Stephen:

Regina, Ziella, Samia, Trish & Bruce, Melissa, Simon & Bridget, and families, would like to thank everyone who supported us all during the sad and sudden loss of a special husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. A big thank you and very much appreciated were the personal messages, cards, flowers, visits and food. Also, huge thanks to those who attended and contributed to the funeral service to celebrate Reece's life. He was very special in so many ways to us all. Thank you to East End Surf Life Saving Club and Spotswood United Rugby Club for your tributes and contributions to Reece's farewell. Thanks to everyone who braved the cold, participated in and attended the 'Paddle out'. Reece would have been very proud and honoured. Thank you to Kelsey and the team at Eagars Funeral Services for their guidance, support and patience at this difficult time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to everyone.

Red - Gold - Black forever



