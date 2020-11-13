TOHIA, Reginald Kahukura:

He aha te tohu o te ringaringa?

He kawakawa!!

Kua hinga he tõtara o te wao nui a Tãne, e te rangatira, haere ki a rãtou mã e tatari ana ki a koe, e moe, e oki.

It is with great sadness that we say farewell to our oldest brother and Uncle Reg who passed away on Monday 9th November 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. The Tangihanga of Koro Reg (as he is known by many) is on Friday 13th November, 1.00pm Brisbane time at the Anglican Maori Mission Church, Cornubia, followed by a private cremation. Reg is survived by his siblings Terry (Rotorua), Robert (Hastings), Ken (Hawera), Geraldine (Hastings), Kathy (Omaio) & Maria (Auckland). Reg will be joining his Dad Rangiwaahia & Mum Te Hiritanga, brothers Kapene, Arnold & Ralph and sisters Trisha, Freda & Jeanette in heaven. We want to say thank you to all those people who have made Reg a part of their lives and cared for him through his illness especially his niece Kelly and her beautiful girls, Doug and his whanau. Keep him safe until we can reunite him with his parents.



