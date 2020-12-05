Renie MORRELL (1930 - 2020)
  •  
    - Trish Niles
  • "Sending love to you all. Jason and Lisa Beckett"
    - Jason and Lisa Beckett
  • "A lovely lady who will be much missed. Pat. XX"
    - P. Clarkson
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
MORRELL, Renie (Irene):
25.9.1930 - 28.11.2020
With great sadness, we announce that Renie passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday, 28th November 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Sam (deceased), mother to Lynne and Nan to Matthew and Rick. Dearly loved Great-Nan of Nicholas, Louis, Gavin and Mia. All messages to Morrell family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Renie will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 10.30am.

