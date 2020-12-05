MORRELL, Renie (Irene):
25.9.1930 - 28.11.2020
With great sadness, we announce that Renie passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday, 28th November 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Sam (deceased), mother to Lynne and Nan to Matthew and Rick. Dearly loved Great-Nan of Nicholas, Louis, Gavin and Mia. All messages to Morrell family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Renie will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020