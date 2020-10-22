LANGLANDS, Rex Charles:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital surrounded by his family on Wednesday 21 October 2020, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Cherished father and father-in-law of Neil and Linda, Gary and Christine, Murray and Mon. Dearly loved Gramps of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In preference to flowers donations to the Opunake Cottage Rest Home would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Langlands Family may be left on Rex's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/rex. A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at St Pauls Co-operating Parish, cnr King and Havelock streets, Opunake, on Wednesday 28 October 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by his interment at Opunake Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020