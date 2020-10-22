Rex LANGLANDS

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear the sad news,Condolences to the family Kath..."
    - Kath Perrett
  • "Neil,Gary, Murray and the rest of the Langland families. I..."
    - Gary Morris
  • "Saddened to read of Rex's passing. Heartfelt sympathy to..."
    - Richard & Julie Freer
  • "I am so sorry to read of Rex's passing, such a lovely guy,..."
    - Viv Scott
  • "Dear Gary and Christine, sorry to read of Rex's passing...."
    - Sue Berry
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Pauls Co-operating Parish
cnr King and Havelock streets
Opunake
View Map
Death Notice

LANGLANDS, Rex Charles:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital surrounded by his family on Wednesday 21 October 2020, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Cherished father and father-in-law of Neil and Linda, Gary and Christine, Murray and Mon. Dearly loved Gramps of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In preference to flowers donations to the Opunake Cottage Rest Home would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Langlands Family may be left on Rex's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/rex. A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at St Pauls Co-operating Parish, cnr King and Havelock streets, Opunake, on Wednesday 28 October 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by his interment at Opunake Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.