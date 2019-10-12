Rex LAWRENCE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex LAWRENCE.
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

LAWRENCE,
Rex Bernard (Frog):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital with family by his side on Thursday 10 October 2019, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Shona, loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Mike Coronno, and Tony and Helen. Cherished Grandad of Grace and Georgia; Jack and Harry. Messages for Rex's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/Rex. A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 17 October 2019 at 10.30am. A private cremation will be held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.