LAWRENCE,
Rex Bernard (Frog):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital with family by his side on Thursday 10 October 2019, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Shona, loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Mike Coronno, and Tony and Helen. Cherished Grandad of Grace and Georgia; Jack and Harry. Messages for Rex's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/Rex. A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 17 October 2019 at 10.30am. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019