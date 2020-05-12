Rex PHILLIPS

  • "Remembering Rex a friend and business colleague of 70..."
    - Ashley Heydon
  • "The team at W.R. Phillips will miss Rex at the Dealership..."
    - W.R. Phillips
  • "Very sad. Such a lovely man who was always positive and..."
    - Liz Dobson (Quay)
  • "Geoff and Robyn send our deepest sympathys to all the..."
    - Geoff Wood
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time...."
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

PHILLIPS, Rex Howard:
Son of the late WR and Lily Phillips, died suddenly at Taranaki Base Hospital on 10 May 2020, in his 88th year. Loving husband and best mate of Jane for 61 years. Very loved father and father-in-law of Sally, Mary and Hugh, Andrew and Anna, Jamie and Aimee. Adored Boppa of Josh, James, Bex, Kate, Nicholas, Sophie, Milly, Kernow and Poppy.
A 'Legend of a man', who always put his family first.
Messages c/- Townhouse 41/71 Barrett Road, New Plymouth 4310. In adherence to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
