TAYLOR, Rex Chapman:
Passed away on Monday 20th January 2020, aged 81 years. Loving husband of Christine, loved father and father-in-law of Karyn and Steven, Karl and Janet, Glen and Vanessa. Adored grandfather of Sam, Michael, Katie, Andrew, Jackson, Ally, and Boston. Loved brother of Judith. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki which may be made at the service. Messages to the Taylor family may be left on Rex's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/rex Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 11.00am. A private burial will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020