Rex TAYLOR

Guest Book
  • "To Christine and family, I am so sorry to her of your loss...."
    - Jannie Sullivan
  • "Sorry to hear of loss of dear husband kind regards an love..."
  • "On behalf of the New Plymouth Stroke Support Trust, I would..."
    - Jean Hastie
  • "Rex was a past President and Life Member of the Stratford..."
    - Chris Burr
  • "Our "Special Love" to you all, Rex was just the most..."
    - Bernie & Stewart
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

TAYLOR, Rex Chapman:
Passed away on Monday 20th January 2020, aged 81 years. Loving husband of Christine, loved father and father-in-law of Karyn and Steven, Karl and Janet, Glen and Vanessa. Adored grandfather of Sam, Michael, Katie, Andrew, Jackson, Ally, and Boston. Loved brother of Judith. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki which may be made at the service. Messages to the Taylor family may be left on Rex's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/rex Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 11.00am. A private burial will be held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.