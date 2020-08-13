BAKER, Richard Dean:
Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford, on Tuesday, 11th August 2020. Aged 82 years. Loved brother of Pam and Robin, and his late siblings Bevan, Barry, Nola, Val, Rosemary and Warren. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Emma, Tony and Wayne, and loved grandad of Kyla, Coralie and Reuben. All communications please to the Baker family, C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. A service for Dean will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Saturday, 15th August 2020 at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020