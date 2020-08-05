BEAUCHAMP,
Richard Julian (Dick):
15.08.1932 - 29.07.2020
Loved husband and best mate of Lorna. Adored father of Jan, Steve and Lynn. Respected father-in-law of Susie and Richard. Cherished Pop of Mat & Steph; Nathan, Sam, Josh & Hannah; Bethan, Katie & Ella. Loving Pop-Pop of Charlotte, Harry, George & Oliver; Ava, Amelia & Millan and Oscar. He will be greatly missed. In memory of Dick a donation may be made to St John Ambulance, PO Box 2387, Tauranga 3144. As per Dick's wishes a family service has been held. Messages to the Beauchamp family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020