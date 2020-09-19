Richard BURGESS (1965 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Joan, John & all the Burgess Family. Our Love &..."
  • "RIP Rick ride free forever..my love to all his family..xx"
    - Brenda Kemp
  • "To Joan John and family.I am so sorry to hear of Richard's..."
    - Valerie Hitchcock
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

BURGESS,
Richard Martin (Rick):
5.10.1965 - 14.9.2020
Suddenly at home, after a short illness. Dearly loved dad of Dion and Nicole, Joel and Sarah, and Hazel. Cherished son of Joan and John. Beloved brother of Bill and Sue Newsome, Bryan and Sue, Janet and Carey O'Connor, Paul and Jacqui. Adored grandad of Violet, Tegan, Lila and Corbin. A much loved uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
Rick's passing has left a hole in the hearts of many and he will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a funeral was held on Thursday.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 19, 2020
