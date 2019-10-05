CLARKE,
Richard Manington (Curly):
Passed peacefully at Radius Heatherlea on Tuesday 1st October 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Bryan and Lorna (dec), Jocelyn (dec), and Marion and David Banks. Loved uncle of Suzanne, Allan, Lorraine, Helen, Bernadette, Stephanie (dec), Leanne, Gary, and Danny. All messages may be sent to "The Clarke Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Special thanks to the staff at Radius Heatherlea for their love, support, and care for Curly. In accordance with Curly's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019