  • "yes curley was well know in our house in inglewood my..."
    - Heather Le Comte
  • "my condolences to Richards family a sad time R I P..."
  • "Fond memories of Curly in our younger days in Inglewood...."
    - Peter & Kath Dombroski
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

CLARKE,
Richard Manington (Curly):
Passed peacefully at Radius Heatherlea on Tuesday 1st October 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Bryan and Lorna (dec), Jocelyn (dec), and Marion and David Banks. Loved uncle of Suzanne, Allan, Lorraine, Helen, Bernadette, Stephanie (dec), Leanne, Gary, and Danny. All messages may be sent to "The Clarke Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Special thanks to the staff at Radius Heatherlea for their love, support, and care for Curly. In accordance with Curly's wishes a private cremation has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019
