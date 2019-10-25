Richard HAGENSON

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to Elaine, Julie, and families RIP Richard,...."
  • "To Elaine ,Julie and Boys, our deepest sympathy ,your Dad..."
    - Glenyss Sharpe
  • "Elaine and Julie your Dad's passing will leave huge gap in..."
    - Jacki Davies
  • "To Jules, Elaine and Boys Please accept our sincere..."
    - Wendy & Vaughan Prosser
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

HAGENSON,
Richard Anders (Dick):
Passed peacefully at Mountain View Rest Home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in his 95th year. Much loved father of Elaine and Julie. Loved Grandad to Thomas and Ben. Beloved Uncle Dick to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Hagenson Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Rest Home for their wonderful care for Dad. A service for Dick will be held at Tikorangi Hall, Inland North Road, Tikorangi, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019,at 11.00am, followed by interment at Tikorangi Cemetery at 12.15pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019
