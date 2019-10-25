HAGENSON,
Richard Anders (Dick):
Passed peacefully at Mountain View Rest Home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in his 95th year. Much loved father of Elaine and Julie. Loved Grandad to Thomas and Ben. Beloved Uncle Dick to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Hagenson Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Rest Home for their wonderful care for Dad. A service for Dick will be held at Tikorangi Hall, Inland North Road, Tikorangi, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019,at 11.00am, followed by interment at Tikorangi Cemetery at 12.15pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019