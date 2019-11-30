Acknowledgement

HAGENSON,

Richard Anders (Dick):

Dick's family wish to extend our sincere thanks to all family and friends that supported us in the recent loss of our much loved Dad and Grandad. We thank you for the flowers, cards and messages of sympathy. This was a great comfort to us. We thank all who attended Dad's service to celebrate a life well lived. Thank you to Celebrant Lynette Howe, and to Paul Moffitt and staff at Abrahams for their support and guidance. To all others that assisted in any way with Dad's final celebration, thank you. Thanks to those who donated to Alzheimers. A very special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Maida Vale for their care and support of Dad, this was very much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.





