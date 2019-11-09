JOHNSON,

Richard George (Dick):

The Johnson Family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us with telephone calls, sending food, flowers and cards during the loss of a very special husband, father, father-in-law and Grandad. Thank you to all of those who attended Dick's funeral in celebrating his life. Thank you to Trinity Home and Hospital for their care. As there are so many people to thank, please accept this as a personal acknowledgment from all the family.





