LONGSTAFF, Richard Keith:
Passed away at Nepean Hospital, Penrith, New South Wales, on Thursday 30 July 2020. Aged 63 years. Much loved son of Gwennyth Merle and Charles Max Longstaff (both deceased). Loved brother of Colleen and Russell Zwies, Kevin, Wendy and Lance Glasgow, and their families. A funeral service for Richard was held in Sydney, Australia, on Monday 10 August 2020. Messages c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 12, 2020
