Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Service
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kaponga Town Hall
Death Notice

POPE,
Richard Alfred (Dick):
(SGT, Service No. 206543) K.Force. Dick passed away peacefully after a short illness at Hawera Hospital, on Tuesday 29th September 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband for 66 years of Dot. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Colin and Shelley, Margaret and Darryl Goble, Jannine and John Moore, Bryce and Denise. Loved grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Hawera Hospital for their compassionate care of Dick during his recent illness. Communications may be made c/- The Pope Family, PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. A service to both celebrate and commemorate Dick's life will be held at the Kaponga Town Hall, on Saturday 3rd October 2020, commencing at 11.00am, after which he will be laid to his rest at the Kaponga Cemetery. Dick's delayed online service will be available from 2.00pm:
https://www.hardingsfunerals.co.nz/pope-richard/

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020
