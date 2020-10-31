POPE,
Richard Alfred (Dick):
Dot and family wish to sincerely thank relatives and friends for their support and sympathy in the sad loss of a loved husband, father, grandad, and great-grandad. Our grateful thanks for the flowers, baking, and messages sent to the family, those who attended Dick's funeral, and also those who travelled long distances. Special thanks to doctors and nurses of Hawera Hospital for their care, also the Kaponga RSA. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020