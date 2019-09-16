BELLAMY, Rion:
Peacefully passed at the Eltham Rest Home on Saturday, 14th September 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved dad of Garry (deceased), Dean, Aaron, Shannon and daughter-in-law Karen. Much loved grandad of Luke. Loved brother of Peggy (deceased), Audrey, Eliane (deceased), Cheryl, Joy and Judy. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Eltham Care Home that have taken care of Rion over the years. All messages are welcome to be sent to Brian Darth Funeral Services, PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. A service for Rion will be held at the Eltham Golf Club, Kitchener Street, Eltham, on Wednesday, 18th September 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019