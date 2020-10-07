COLLINS, Rion Wakefield:
Peacefully, at Summerset Mountain View, on Monday, October 5, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Margaret for over 50 years. Cherished Dad of Louise and Phil, Stephen, Megan and Scott, Aaron and Carlita. Adored Grampsy of Max, Jess, Gabriella, Lonay, Caden and Brennon and Great-Grampsy of Mercy and Aisha. The family wish to thank Summerset and the Alzheimer's Group for all their wonderful care and support of Rion. All correspondence to 185 Heta Road, New Plymouth. A celebration of Rion's life will be held at the New Plymouth Salvation Army, cnr Powderham & Dawson Streets, New Plymouth, on Monday 12 October, at 1.30pm. The service will be livestreamed at https:/vimeo.com/event351553/ eec67dbe31 Private cremation to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020