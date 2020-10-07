Rion COLLINS

Guest Book
  • "Margaret May many happy memories help at this time along..."
    - Jacki Davies
  • "Margaret, my sympathies to you and your family on the death..."
    - Heather Butler
  • "Margaret, sorry to hear the passing of Rion. May God..."
    - Tarsha Vile
  • "To Margaret and Family. Deepest condolences. Always..."
    - Delwyn Wallace
  • "Margaret my prayers are with you at this time of your..."
    - Dingo Smith
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
New Plymouth Salvation Army
cnr Powderham & Dawson Streets
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

COLLINS, Rion Wakefield:
Peacefully, at Summerset Mountain View, on Monday, October 5, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Margaret for over 50 years. Cherished Dad of Louise and Phil, Stephen, Megan and Scott, Aaron and Carlita. Adored Grampsy of Max, Jess, Gabriella, Lonay, Caden and Brennon and Great-Grampsy of Mercy and Aisha. The family wish to thank Summerset and the Alzheimer's Group for all their wonderful care and support of Rion. All correspondence to 185 Heta Road, New Plymouth. A celebration of Rion's life will be held at the New Plymouth Salvation Army, cnr Powderham & Dawson Streets, New Plymouth, on Monday 12 October, at 1.30pm. The service will be livestreamed at https:/vimeo.com/event351553/ eec67dbe31 Private cremation to follow.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.