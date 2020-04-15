FROST,
Rita Muriel (nee Jordan):
Passed peacefully at home on Monday 13th April 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Loved mother of John, Raymond, and the late Rosemary McGrory, Suzanne, and Mary Ann. Dearly loved Nana to Lisa and Jason and their family Catherine, Kaleb, Jackson, Cohen, and Jadeim. Messages to the Frost family may be left online at wabraham.co.nz Please email any photos of Rita to [email protected] for use at her Memorial Service which will be held at a later date. In accordance with the current restrictions, Rita will be laid to rest with James at Awanui Cemetery during a private family service.
R.I.P.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020