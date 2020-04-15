Rita FROST

Guest Book
  • "Aunty Rita, I will always treasure my memories of you...."
    - Naomi Drower
  • "Aunty Rita you were the Best Aunty ever, you give me the..."
  • "Sorry to read this, you were a beautiful lady Rita we..."
    - fleur Devonshire
  • "A woman of heart and caring laid to rest. A committed Girl..."
    - Ann Kidd (née McCurdy)
  • "With sorrow at the passing of Rita,we send our condolences..."
    - Walsh & Judy Frost
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

FROST,
Rita Muriel (nee Jordan):
Passed peacefully at home on Monday 13th April 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Loved mother of John, Raymond, and the late Rosemary McGrory, Suzanne, and Mary Ann. Dearly loved Nana to Lisa and Jason and their family Catherine, Kaleb, Jackson, Cohen, and Jadeim. Messages to the Frost family may be left online at wabraham.co.nz Please email any photos of Rita to [email protected] for use at her Memorial Service which will be held at a later date. In accordance with the current restrictions, Rita will be laid to rest with James at Awanui Cemetery during a private family service.
R.I.P.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.