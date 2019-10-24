GREENHEAD, Rita Barbara
(nee Richardson):
Passed peacefully at home on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Debbie, Sue and Tony, and Alan and Noriko. Dearly loved Nana to Loren, Kian, Miyako, and River. Loved sister to Eileen (dec), Jean, Betty (dec), Drene, and Lyn. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A farewell for Rita will be held at The Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 29th October 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019