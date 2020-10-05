HOLLAND,
Rita Merle (nee Christian):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital with her children on the morning of Monday, September 28, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Meredith and Karl (New Plymouth), and Christopher and Jo (Wellington). Much loved Nana of Rebecca, Caroline, Alex, Tom, Emilie and Imogen. In accordance with her wishes, a private cremation has been held. All messages to the Holland family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2020