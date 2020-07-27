POTROZ, Rita Mary:
Peacefully at Marinoto Rest Home on Friday 24 July 2020, aged 89. Dearly loved daughter of Francis and Lena (both deceased). Loved sister of Connie (d), Ben (d) and Lyn, Mary and Pat Spurdle, Winnie (d), Frank (d), Tom, John, Len (d), Joe and Roma, Ray and Ann, and Lindy and Colin White (d). Adored by all her nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Messages to the Potroz family may be left on Rita's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/rita. A Funeral Mass for Rita will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Standish Street, Inglewood tomorrow, Tuesday 28 July 2020 at 12pm, followed by her burial at Inglewood Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church Tonight at 6.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 27, 2020