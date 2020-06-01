Rita SIMPSON

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace Dear Rita... Deepest sympathy to your family..."
    - Robyn Sanders
  • "So sad to read that dear Rita May had passed away. A..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

SIMPSON, Rita May:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday 30 May 2020, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of William (deceased). Loved Mum of Kevin and Gail, and Mervyn. Special Nana to Hamish and Alana, and Amanda and Craig Watkins; Sharada and Steve Wilson, and Rosie and Matt Lax. Adored Great-Nana to her 7 great-grandchildren. Special friend of Al Gates (deceased). Messages to the Simpson family may be left on Rita's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/rita. Special thanks to the staff at Coronation Lodge for the exceptional care and attention given to Rita. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 4 June, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.