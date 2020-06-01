SIMPSON, Rita May:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday 30 May 2020, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of William (deceased). Loved Mum of Kevin and Gail, and Mervyn. Special Nana to Hamish and Alana, and Amanda and Craig Watkins; Sharada and Steve Wilson, and Rosie and Matt Lax. Adored Great-Nana to her 7 great-grandchildren. Special friend of Al Gates (deceased). Messages to the Simpson family may be left on Rita's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/rita. Special thanks to the staff at Coronation Lodge for the exceptional care and attention given to Rita. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 4 June, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2020