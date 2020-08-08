STOCKMAN,
Rita Merle (nee Spence):
Passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday 3rd August 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kaye and Ross, Brian and Liz, Judy and John, Mark (dec), Lyn and Simon, and Debbie and Nigel. Adored grandmother of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. All messages may be sent to "The Stockman Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at
wabraham.co.nz/notices
In accordance with Rita's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 8, 2020