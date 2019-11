BLYDE, Robert McCormick:Peacefully at Riverside on Tuesday 12 November 2019, aged 82. Loved husband of Rae, much loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Sarah, Raewyn and Ash Clarkson, and Kerryn and Bruce Moffitt. Treasured Pop of Tara, Alix, Lucy, Louise; Janie, Trent, Dean; Callum and Mac.Known for his kindness and fun loving warm nature.His sense of humourwill be missed.All messages can be sent to the family of R M Blyde, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's Taranaki would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends and family are invited to a service to celebrate Robert's life at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 15 November at 10.30am.