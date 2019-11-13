BLYDE, Robert McCormick:
Peacefully at Riverside on Tuesday 12 November 2019, aged 82. Loved husband of Rae, much loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Sarah, Raewyn and Ash Clarkson, and Kerryn and Bruce Moffitt. Treasured Pop of Tara, Alix, Lucy, Louise; Janie, Trent, Dean; Callum and Mac.
Known for his kindness and fun loving warm nature.
His sense of humour
will be missed.
All messages can be sent to the family of R M Blyde, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's Taranaki would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends and family are invited to a service to celebrate Robert's life at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 15 November at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019