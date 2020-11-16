BRINKLEY, Robert (Bob):
Peacefully on Friday 13th November 2020, 5 days short of his 91st birthday at Annie Brydon Rest Home, Hawera. Loved husband to Valmai of 65 years, loved father and father-in-law of Ken and Sue (Australia), Helen and Greg McCallum (Hawera). Loved Pop Granddad of Sharryn and Craig, Lisa and Jessie, Kelly and Troy, Paul and Anna, Sarah, Phillip and Lynette (deceased), and his great- grandchildren. Dear friend of Noel (New Plymouth). A massive thank you to the amazing team at Annie Brydon Rest Home for Dad's care. The wishes of Dad were to have a private cremation, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 16, 2020