CLEMENT,
Robert Eric (Bob):
Suddenly at Maida Vale Rest Home on Thursday 24 October 2019, in his 88th year. Dearly loved son of Douglas & Erice (Opunake, deceased). Loved brother of Doug & Bet, Gordon & Kay, June & Doug Newton, Wally & Pam, Bev & Doug Coxhead, Bernard & Dale (all deceased), Sybil Collins, Ian (deceased) & Colleen, and Geoff. Special cousin of Jaye & Peter. Dearly loved and special uncle Bob. Messages to the Clement Family may be left on Bob's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/bob. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the La Mer Lounge, New Plymouth Raceway, Rogan St, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 30 October 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019