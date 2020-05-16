CLEMENT, Robert Brian:
On 2nd May 2020, Robert passed away at his home in Midhirst, Taranaki, aged 66 years. Loved by his sons Jemaine, Zed and Te Maia, his grandchildren Holly, Sopho and Mabel, and his brothers and sister Trevor, the late Graham and Sandra. Loved and respected by all of his friends. Messages to the Clement family may be left on Robert's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/robert. A gifted, sensitive and complex man who designed and made many beautiful stained glass windows. He will be remembered as a man who always wore his heart on his sleeve and found peace and comfort in his faith. A farewell will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 22 May 2020, at 10.30am. As the numbers are limited, please call 06 759 2200 if you wish to attend. This service will be available to view live on Robert's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/Robert.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 16, 2020