Robert CLEMENT

Guest Book
  • "The extended CLEMENT family in South Australia extend our..."
    - Mary Minor
  • "Very sorry to hear Robert passed away. We first met over a..."
    - Jocelyn Rich
    - Bri
  • "So sorry to hear of Roberts passing. A talented artist and..."
    - Bernice Mitchell
  • "Very sorry to have heard of the passing of Robert, also..."
    - Derek
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

CLEMENT, Robert Brian:
On 2nd May 2020, Robert passed away at his home in Midhirst, Taranaki, aged 66 years. Loved by his sons Jemaine, Zed and Te Maia, his grandchildren Holly, Sopho and Mabel, and his brothers and sister Trevor, the late Graham and Sandra. Loved and respected by all of his friends. Messages to the Clement family may be left on Robert's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/robert. A gifted, sensitive and complex man who designed and made many beautiful stained glass windows. He will be remembered as a man who always wore his heart on his sleeve and found peace and comfort in his faith. A farewell will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 22 May 2020, at 10.30am. As the numbers are limited, please call 06 759 2200 if you wish to attend. This service will be available to view live on Robert's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/Robert.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 16, 2020
