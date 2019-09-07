COPPEN, Robert Edward:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4th September 2019, aged 52 years. Dearly loved partner of Beth. Loved Dad of Casey, Blair, Kim, Jay and Katie. Adored Koro to all his grandchildren. All messages to the Coppen family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Robo will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Monday 9th September at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019