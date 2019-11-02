CRABTREE,
Robert Kelvin (Rob):
Peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, in his 75th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Christine. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Matthew & Helen, Rupert, and Rebecca & Jeff. Cherished Poppa of Georgia, and Sophie; Noah, and Oliver; Finley, and Hamish. Donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Crabtree family may be left on Rob's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/rob. A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Saturday 9 November 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019