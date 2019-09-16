FOSTER-LYNAM,
Robert Colin (Bob):
After a courageous battle, Bob aged 71 years passed away on Saturday 14 September 2019, at Hawera Hospital. Treasured, devoted husband of Adrienne. Adored dad and father-in-law of Gavin, Daniel, Deborah & Ben Thomas, and Aleisha. Loving and loved Gargar of Thomas, Brenna, Billy, Jocasta, and Aedan. Loved son of the late Annie and Doug, little brother and brother in-law of Doug & Val, Ed & Mun Warwick, the late Alison Seymour, Lynden Carr, and the late Leonie Robinson. Loved uncle of his nieces & nephews and friend to many. A service for Bob will be held at the Salvation Army complex, Regent Street Hawera, at 1.00pm on Friday 20 September 2019. Messages c/- 29 Hobson Street, Normanby 4614.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019