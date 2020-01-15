FOX, Robert William:
Died on 7th January , aged 90, at home. Husband of Mary, father of Lorna, Rob and Mick. Grandfather of Tom, Katie and Lila who will miss him dreadfully. Heartfelt thanks to the Taranaki Hospice, especially Drs Catherine, Diane and Paola, community nurses, Lynne, Sally and Ruth. Also to Drs Jimmy Johnston, Emma Patrick and John Pennington from Taranaki Base Hospital, and wards 3a, 3b and 2a. Also to Mavis from Omahanui Health Care.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020