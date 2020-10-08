Robert HARVEY

  • "To Bev and family sorry to hear of Bobs passing thinking of..."
    - denis clark
  • "Farewell bob ,great fun uncle, cat has 9 lives you had 20..."
  • "To Bev and Family, we are very saddened to hear the passing..."
    - Gary & Bonnie Stewart
  • "So sorry to here that bob has left us we had our teenage ..."
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
075784009
Death Notice

HARVEY,
Robert Leonard (Bob):
In Tauranga Public Hospital surrounded by his family on Wednesday 7th October 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Much loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Angela, and Duncan and Grant. Very treasured and loving poppa of Kayla, Amy, and Emma. A service for Bob will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday 14th October, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Harvey family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020
