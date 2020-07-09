JONES,
Robert Thomas (Bob):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 6th July 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Heather. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Robert, Morgan and Sasha, and Jason and Deborah. Adored Grandad and Great- Grandad. All messages to 'The Bob Jones Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz A graveside service for Bob will be held in Awanui Cemetery, Awanui Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 10th July 2020, at 11.00am.
'It's so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone."
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 9, 2020