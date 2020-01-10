Robert MONTGOMERIE

Guest Book
  • "To all Pat's family whanau, sending prayers and aroha to..."
    - Marie Riordan
  • "So sorry we have lost another. b o b. Borthwicks. Old...."
  • "Arohanui to the whanau pani, Pat was a well respected boss..."
    - Anna Maria Stockman
  • "The Savage family wish to express their deep sadness at..."
    - Kate Savage
  • "To all the Monty family. I will remember Pat as a true..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Nelson Street
Waitara
Interment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Waitara Cemetery
Death Notice

MONTGOMERIE,
Robert Patrick (Pat):
Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday 8th January 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mhyre. Much loved Dad, father-in-law, Grandad, and Great-Grandad of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Montgomerie Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara, on Monday 13th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery at 12.30pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
