MONTGOMERIE,
Robert Patrick (Pat):
Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday 8th January 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mhyre. Much loved Dad, father-in-law, Grandad, and Great-Grandad of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Montgomerie Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara, on Monday 13th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020