Robert MONTGOMERIE

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Nelson Street
Waitara
Interment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Waitara Cemetery
Acknowledgement

MONTGOMERIE,
Robert Patrick (Pat):
Pat's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters, and cards during the loss of a very special person. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Hospice Taranaki for all their love and care for Dad. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
