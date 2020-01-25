MONTGOMERIE,

Robert Patrick (Pat):

Pat's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters, and cards during the loss of a very special person. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Hospice Taranaki for all their love and care for Dad. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



