Robert O'DOWDA

Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

O'DOWDA,
Robert Clement (Bob):
Peacefully with his loving family by his side at Riverside Rest Home on Thursday, 29 October 2020, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Cherished father and father-in-law of Karl & Mandy, Matt & Karlene, and Sarah & Shane. Adored Grandad Bob of Hannah, Holly, Jasmine, Evie and Charlie; Grace and Liv; Henry and Alice. Messages to the O'Dowda Family may be left on Bob's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/bob. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 2 November 2020, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020
