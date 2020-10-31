O'DOWDA,
Robert Clement (Bob):
Peacefully with his loving family by his side at Riverside Rest Home on Thursday, 29 October 2020, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Cherished father and father-in-law of Karl & Mandy, Matt & Karlene, and Sarah & Shane. Adored Grandad Bob of Hannah, Holly, Jasmine, Evie and Charlie; Grace and Liv; Henry and Alice. Messages to the O'Dowda Family may be left on Bob's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/bob. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 2 November 2020, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020