Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
RYAN, Robert (Robbie):
Peacefully surrounded by family at Eltham Care Home on Monday, 25th November 2019. Aged 81 years. Cherished and loved father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Paula; Annette; Karen and Chris. Loved Robbie to Greer, Cameron and Eva. All messages to Robbie's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Robbie at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Thursday, 28th November at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
