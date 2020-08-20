SMART, Robert Graeme:
Sadly passed at New Plymouth Hospital on 16th August 2020, aged 70 years. A former tanker driver for Kiwi Dairies, and a Farmer at Strathmore. Youngest son of Bob and Doris Smart (deceased), partner and best friend of Dorothy Hart (Inglewood), father of Tracey and Shane, grandfather of Sasha, loved brother and brother-in-law of Bernard and Bev (New Plymouth). A service will be held for friends on Saturday 22nd August at 11.00am in St Andrews Hall, Brown Street, Inglewood, followed by interment at Manaia Cemetery at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the venue.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020